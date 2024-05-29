Kingfish Extend Winning Streak to Three

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish continue their winning ways as they defeated the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 4-2 in game three of a season-opening four-game road trip.

Continuing from their first two games, the Kingfish and their opponent struggled to find early offense courtesy of quality starting pitching.

Kingfish returning starter Brody Krzysiak threw three strikeouts while allowing just one hit through the first three innings.

On the other hand, Battle Creek starter Robert Klann tossed four no-hit innings with five strikeouts before getting pulled in the fifth.

Both teams would get a lead-off base runner in the fifth inning but couldn't manufacture anything more to remain scoreless through five.

Moving into the sixth inning, Kingfish outfielder Maxim Fullerton would break the ice by driving in DJ Ghiorso from third and Gavin Taylor from first on a double to right field, giving the Fish a 2-0 lead.

Battle Creek would attempt to answer right away, but Maxim Fullerton would throw down Caleb Estrada at home plate on a sacrifice fly attempt for the double play.

The Kingfish extended their lead by two in the seventh after Warrick Wilmot scored on a wild pitch, and Noah Jouras drove in Robert Newland on a single to center field.

Battle Creek attempted to make a comeback as they scored one in the seventh, and another in the eighth from Mason Hamlin's RBI single.

Brody Krzysiak would secure the win after tossing seven innings with four strikeouts and allowing one run. Keagon Kaufmann would shut down the game in the final two innings, earning the save.

The Kingfish conclude their four-game road trip on Thursday night at 5.35 pm CT. Follow @KenoshaKingfish on Twitter or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

