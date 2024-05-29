Rockers Host Mallards in Divisional Round Rematch

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers look to get their first win of the year at home against last years divisional round opponent. The Mallards come into the game at 1-1 after defeating Eau Claire 18-10 last night, while the Rockers fell at the hands of the Woodchucks by a score of 7-5.

Against the Woodchucks, Green Bay once again got out to a hot start, curtesy of a deep left field single from Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) to drive in two runs. He now sits at five RBI's on the season, putting him tied for third most in the Northwoods League.

Wausau returned the favor in the top of the sixth with a two-run homer from Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) to put them in front 3-2. Rocker's catcher Luke Moeller (Yavapai) shot back in the next half inning earning his first hit of the season, a two RBI single to move the Rockers back in front 4-3 with three innings to play.

But it was Woodchucks DH Jeremy Conforti (Central Methodist) with another 2 RBI single which gave Wausau the lead. They managed to hold on and outlast the Rockers 7-5

Tonight, the Case Western Freshman Quinn Saunders will make his Northwoods League debut on the mound for Green Bay. This spring the left hander made nine starts with a 3.88 ERA, five wins, and 80 strikeouts. Gates open at 5:30 with Fire on High playing before the game. The first 400 fans in attendance will also receive a Rocker's Croc Charm. First pitch against the Mallards is at 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.