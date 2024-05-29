Late Offensive Surge Seals Studdard's First Managerial Win

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Sawyer Smith at bat

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (1-1) earned a split of their season-opening series against the Bismarck Larks (1-1) with an 11-3 win on Tuesday, May 28th. With the result, Nick Studdard earned his first victory as field manager of the Rox.

The Rox offense wasted no time getting started in the series finale. Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) led off the game by reaching third on an error in left field, and Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) promptly scored him on a groundout. The next hitter, Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) tattooed the first Rox home run of the season, a solo shot to left. After the Larks pulled a run back, Barbieri plated Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) with a groundout to put the Rox ahead 3-1. Bishop scored three of the 11 Rox runs on the night.

St. Cloud's starting pitcher, left-hander Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University), earned the win in his Rox debut. Pfeffer delivered the team's first quality start of the summer, working six innings with three earned runs allowed, no walks, and four strikeouts. His outing ended with some help from his battery-mate, as Josh Katz (University of Georgia) caught a runner stealing second to wrap up the sixth inning. Following Pfeffer's exit, the Rox bullpen extended its early-season success with three combined innings of shutout baseball from Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana) and MJ Seo (Louisiana State University). St. Cloud relievers have allowed just three runs in 10 innings of work through two games.

After Bismarck tied the game in the fifth, the Rox took full control on offense. In the seventh, Kade Lewis (Butler University) provided what held up as the game-winning hit, slashing a two-out, two-run double to left. Lewis has started his Rox career with back-to-back two-hit games. St. Cloud added four runs in the eighth, going ahead 9-3 on a two-run single by Smith. Two more Rox runs crossed home in the ninth, bringing the game to its 11-3 final score.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Kade Lewis!

The Rox will head north to Minot for a two-game series against the Hot Tots beginning at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th. They will return to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Duluth Huskies on Friday, May 31st. The game will feature post-game fireworks after a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,500 fans presented by Coborn's. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

