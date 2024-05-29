Rockers Fall in Home Opener to the Woodchucks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A day after the Rockers lost to the Woodchucks 7-5 on the road, they suffered a defeat to Wausau by the exact same score at home.

But even though the final result wasn't ideal for the Rockers, Capital Credit Union Park was still full of energy for the defending champions of the Northwoods League. Nearly 2000 fans attended the matchup despite downpours throughout the day, with the first 1000 receiving blankets to commemorate last summer's title run.

Green Bay's Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) started the game with four scoreless frames on the mound, which reflected the defensive-tone both teams set to begin the night.

Rockers outfielder Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) broke the early scoring-seal with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third inning. The lefty now has five RBIs through two games, which are three more than any other player on Green Bay's roster.

From there, Woodchucks cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fifth courtesy of a Nate King (Kankakee CC) single that brought home a run.

Then one inning later, Wausau took its first lead of the game, 3-2, on a two-run blast from Max Galvin (Oklahoma State).

However, the Rockers responded in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of scores of their own. Catcher Luke Moeller (Yavapai CC) brought in two on a single to help Green Bay get back in front 4-2.

The momentum swings didn't stop there, though. Wausau added three runs in the top of the seventh, with two of those coming on a single from Jeremy Conforti (Central Methodist University).

The Rockers' Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) sent a solo-shot over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh frame, but it wasn't enough to overcome the gut-punch from the top half of the inning.

Wausau tacked on one more score for good measure at the top of the ninth inning, and Green Bay didn't have enough steam to spark a comeback.

The Rockers hope to put their 0-2 start behind them when they welcome the Mallards to Capital Credit Union park at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The last time that Madison visited Green Bay was in game two of the Great Lakes sub-divisional playoffs. In that game, former Rocker Kendall Ewell hit a walk-off bomb to clinch Green Bay a spot in the Great Lakes Championship Game.

