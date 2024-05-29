Stingers Lose Heartbreaker in Home Opener, Falling to the Big Sticks 2-1
May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - Opening night at Bill Taunton Stadium didn't go quite as planned for the Willmar Stingers, as they dropped a heartbreaker to the Badlands Big Sticks, 2-1.
It was a pitching duel throughout, as both starters threw absolute gems. For the Stingers, Ian Koosman (Paradise Valley CC) went 6 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run.
But he would be outdone by his counterpart Landon Kiefer (Albany State), who took a perfect game into the 6th inning, and finished with 6 shutout innings,1 hit,1 walk and 5 strikeouts.
Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) finally broke the seal for the Stingers in the 7th, with a 2-out RBI single to tie the game at one.
Both teams had chances to take the lead in the late innings, and it was the Big Sticks who eventually scored the elusive run in the top of the 9th to take the lead 2-1.
The Stingers threatened in the 9th by loading the bases, but were unable to get the big hit.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Matthew Kitzman (Northeast CC) went 2.1 innings, striking out two and kept the Big Sticks out of the hit column.
The same two teams meet back at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
