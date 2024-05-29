Kisting Shines, Mallards' Offense Dominates in First Win of 2024

MADISON, WI - Madison and Eau Claire faced off for the second straight night on Tuesday, and this time the result was different as the Mallards secured an 18-10 win for their first victory of 2024.

Mallards starting pitcher Jacob Kisting was fabulous on the mound in his first start of the season. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, allowing no runs and just one hit. He also struck out eight Eau Claire hitters and didn't issue a walk.

Madison opened up an 8-0 lead with a seven-run 4th inning, as Blake Guerin tallied two hits and drove in three in that frame alone. After a short rain delay, the Eau Claire bats woke up. The Express scored seven runs all with two outs in a wild rally, as the Mallards bullpen issued five straight walks before Hudson Deal belted a three-run homer to make it a one-run game.

However, the Mallards would quickly respond with a gigantic inning of their own. Madison scored nine runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a Connor Capece grand slam. This time the lead was safe, as the Mallards cruised the rest of the way to their first win of the season.

Blake Guerin and Shai Robinson tallied three hits apiece, while Capece drove in six runs. Every player in the Madison lineup scored a run in the contest. Meanwhile for the Express, Brady Blake and Ragan Pinnow each collected multiple hits. The Eau Claire pitching staff issued twelve walks on the evening.

The Mallards next head up north to Green Bay tomorrow for a 2023 postseason rematch with the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

