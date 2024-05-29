Larks Comeback Falls Short to Duluth 6-4

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(BISMARCK, ND) - Larks can't complete the late comeback against the Huskies, falling 6-4 in the series opener.

The Duluth Huskies jumped on Larks Starter Kyle Odenbach (University of Minnesota - Cradeston) in the first inning, scoring four runs on four hits. Cardell Thibodeaux (University of Louisiana at Monroe) scored the first run of the game, stealing home on Odenbach, who pitched from the windup with the runner on third. History repeated itself on the very next pitch, as Charlie Sutherland (University of Minnesota) scored the second run of the ballgame on a straight steal of home after Odenbach failed to make an adjustment, pitching from the windup again. After two more runs came in to score on a two-out, bases-loaded single from Corbin Grantham (Radford University), the inning ended on another attempted steal of home, but Odenbach was able to make the adjustment and cut down the runner at the plate for the final out of the inning.

Duluth starter Cale Haugen (Minnesota State University Mankato) picked up the win, holding the Larks to just one hit and four baserunners through five innings of work while striking out four batters and surrendering just one walk.

The Huskies would add another run in the fifth inning after Thibodeaux scored on a fielder's choice after an error that loaded the bases.

Bismarck's bullpen kept them in the game, powered by Jacob Roberts (Palm Beach State), Kai Taylor (Augustana University), and Braeden Guentz (Pepperdine University) pitched six shutout innings. Taylor threw two innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters. In his season debut, Guentz tossed a clean inning of relief. Roberts was dominant, taking over in the third inning, shutting down the Huskies through three innings of one hit ball while striking out 5 batters.

On how he felt after his dominant performance, Roberts replied...

"Didn't have it today, but it's part of baseball... sometimes you need to battle even when you don't have 100% of your stuff... this was the first time I've come out of the bullpen, it's been a little difficult but I'm happy to make the adjustment for the team". Roberts tossed an inning of relief in the 6-3 opening day win.

The Larks rallied in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs on two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and back-to-back hits from Isaac Huettl (Northern Iowa Area CC) and Konnor McClellin (Folsom Lake CC). Huettl singled up the middle with the bases loaded on the first pitch he saw from the new pitcher Miguel Villafore; McClellin then drove in two more runs, doubling down the left field line to put the Larks within a run.

Bismarck would have a chance to tie up the game in eight against Duluth closer Caden Kratz (Western Illinois University) with the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on first base after a walk to McClellin, but Kratz forced the Larks to ground into an inning-ending 4-3 double play. Kratz would stay in the game and shut the door, recording the final three outs all on strikeouts to complete the six out save.

The Larks will be back at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark tomorrow night at 6:35pm for Motorboaters night in the second and final game of the series with the Duluth Huskies. Tickets can be secured at larkstickets.com.

