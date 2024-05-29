Busch Light Duck Blind Capacity to Decrease in 2024

The Madison Mallards have announced a decrease in capacity for the Busch Light Duck Blind ahead of the 2024 season. Damage to the roof of the main food service building in the Busch Light Duck Blind required the removal of a rooftop deck above that structure that seated 233 fans. The previous total capacity for the area of 1,242 will be reduced to 1,009 for the 2024 season, which includes private suite spaces, reservable tables and general admission seating.

A new roof will be installed prior to Mallards Opening Day on May 28. The Busch Light Duck Blind was completely rebuilt in 2017 out of 44 repurposed shipping containers, creating the first permanent seating area for sporting events built out of shipping containers in the world. Recently, there have been multiple improvements to the area including new decking in 2023, new furniture in 2024 and new suite flooring in 2024.

Fans can purchase all-you-can-eat-and-drink tickets in the Busch Light Duck Blind for every Mallards home game. Those tickets are available NOW.

The Madison Mallards open their season next Tuesday, May 28th at 5:35 p.m. against the Eau Claire Express. For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email [email protected].

