Loggers Fall to 1-2, Lose First of Two with Thunder Bay

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers dropped the opening game of a two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, falling 4-2 in front of 2,507 fans.

Loggers' starter Ashton Michek (Augustana) was stellar in his season debut, pitching six innings, striking out seven, and allowing just two runs.

The Border Cats' starter also delivered a solid performance, pitching five innings, striking out five, and conceding two runs.

The Loggers struck first in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out double from Jack Collins. However, they were held scoreless for the remainder of the game by relievers Dylan Mulcahy (Stephen F. Austin State University), Ty Hamilton (University of Utah), and Sean Heppner (University of British Columbia), with Heppner earning the save.

In the sixth inning, the Border Cats responded with two runs. Logan McIntyre scored on a wild pitch after reaching base with a single to left field. Later in the inning, Jacob Miller hit an infield single to shortstop, driving in Jackson Cooke to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied until the top of the ninth inning when Kenneth Sugi drove in Nathanael Frederking with a single to left field. The Border Cats added an insurance run on a throwing error by Loggers catcher Jack Collins.

With this victory, Thunder Bay remains undefeated, improving to 3-0. The Loggers will look to bounce back tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. in Copeland Park for game two against Thunder Bay.

