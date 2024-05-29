Honkers Play Well, Lose Game 2 to Thunder Bay
May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester brought the winning run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of Tuesday's game against Thunder Bay. The man with the bat in his hand had hit a ball over the scoreboard four innings prior. Fans could clearly feel the potential of something big coming on.
Once again, he made loud contact, but it found its way harmlessly into the centerfielder's glove.
Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Border Cats saw more positive takeaways. After falling behind in the first, they responded with a run of their own courtesy of Nico Defazio's RBI double.
They then found themselves in a 4-1 hole. But Mattie Thomas, in his first game of the year, obliterated a two-run homer that cleared the scoreboard in left-center field.
That was all the runs the Honkers could muster. A rally was put together in the ninth, with Ryan Tiger and Petey Craska each reaching, however Mattie Thomas lined out to center field.
Aaron Mccurley and JuJu Thompson were both stellar out of the Rochester bullpen, combining for five innings and just one earned run.
