Rockford Secures First-Win of Year with Go-Ahead Home Run against Kalamazoo

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - Rockford faced Kalamazoo on Wednesday for game three of a four-game series. The Rivets found themselves with a lead from the first pitch after a leadoff home run courtesy of Jack Zebig. The away team added one more run in the top of the first, however, the Growlers cut the lead in half after an error.

From there, Landen Southern and the Rivets pitching staff took control, throwing five scoreless innings. The Growlers would draw even in the 7th inning and stayed tied till the 9th inning. With two outs and two on, Matt Flaherty gave the Rivets the lead with a go-ahead three-run home run. Patrick Straub took the mound in the final frame and secured a 5-2 win and the first win for the Rivets this season.

Cain Headrick extended his three-game hitting streak and Kyle Schupmann continued his hot start at the plate by going 2-4 with a walk and scoring two runs.

The Rivets wrap up their road series against Kalamazoo at 6:35 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.