Dogs Run Out Of Gas Trying To Chop Down The Loggers

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The story of the game tonight at ISG field was pitching.

Both Mankato and La Crosse's starting pitching was immaculate putting us at a low score of just 3-1.

Burfield for La Crosse threw 7 innings of near flawless baseball only allowing 1 run. Ruzicka (Belmont University) for Mankato threw just under 6 innings, also allowing just 1 run.

The first run of the game was in the top of the 6th off a Luke Davis sacrifice fly to drive in Hamilton to put La Crosse up 1-0.

However, this lead didn't last long as Mankato tied it back up in the 7th on an RBI single by Casey Artigues (Delgado Community College).

La Crosse would come back in the 8th and take the lead 3-1 on a walk by Schmidt and a sac fly from Mitchell.

This first series of the season for both teams has been one of comebacks. Either team in both games has had to come back from deficits and fight through adversity.

Series like these early in the year are great for teams to learn who they are as a team and learn how to play together even quicker.

