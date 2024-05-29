Chinooks Come Back from Seven-Run Deficit, Beat Jackrabbits 15-10

Down four runs in the top of the fourth inning, outfielder Prince Deboskie laced a 3-run HR over the left field wall to get his team back within a run. The 'Nooks would continue chipping away into what was formerly a seven-run deficit before taking their first lead in a five-run seventh inning. The Lakeshore Chinooks (2-0) blasted their way to victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits (0-2) in the 15-10 win to notch their second straight win on the road.

Lakeshore had to crawl back from a poor first inning where the team fell into a quick 3-0 hole. Starting pitcher Sam Bryan, dominant in his 7-1 redshirt sophomore season with Parkland College, needed 37 pitches to get through his first and only frame. The second inning was no better for the 'Nooks, as two 2-run home runs by the Rabbits stretched their lead to seven.

Things started to brighten up for Lakeshore in the top of the fourth. After Sam Hunt scored the first run of the inning, Dominic Kibler stole third base, then a string of singles brought the game to Deboskie's at bat. The outfielder from Arizona unloaded to make the game 7-6 with plenty of game to go.

Still down one in the bottom of the fifth, pitcher Evan Jackson out of Janesville, WI, recorded two quick outs before Jackrabbits shortstop Jack Dupuis came to plate. Already in his fourth at-bat of the game, Dupuis singled to center field to go 4-for-4 on the young game. Jackson worked around a walk to erase the threat, completing three scoreless innings when Lakeshore needed them most.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Jackrabbits added two runs to extend their lead to 9-6.

But the Chinooks would explode once again in the seventh inning for five-plus. After a hustle single by second baseman Zan Von Schlegell got the hitting going, two-way player Jovan Gill drove in a run with a double to left. With the bases loaded, Josh Outlaw then snuck a single between first and second and Kibler drew a walk for Lakeshore's eighth and ninth runs of the game.

Billy Scaldeferri, who saved a run with a fantastic putout to close the sixth and keep the game within reach, drew a second-straight bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh to earn Lakeshore its first lead of the day. Then Jace Fowler from Franklin, IN - roughly 90 minutes from the stadium - hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring the lead to 11-9, Chinooks.

In the eighth, the Jackrabbits very nearly tied the game as John Curl roped a triple off the top of the right field wall, narrowly missing a game-tying HR but cutting the lead to 11-10. Alex Redman then put out the fire to send the game into the ninth.

The Chinooks responded to the Jackrabbits' offense once again, just like they had in the seventh. Fowler added his fourth RBI of the day on a double off the right field fence, which Von Schlegell quickly added onto with a 2-RBI single of his own. Gabe Roessler tacked another run on the board to make it 15-10, Chinooks.

Redman stayed in and faced the minimum in the bottom of the ninth, earning Lakeshore its second win in two tries way down in Kokomo, this time a 15-10 comeback victory. After a low-scoring affair on Monday, Tuesday's slugfest showed that the 'Nooks can win in multiple ways.

The Chinooks look to continue their good vibrations in Kokomo Wednesday evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. (CST) at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

