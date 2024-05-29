Dock Spiders Win Road Opener in Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Dock Spiders pick up their first win of the year on the road at Wisconsin Rapids, 7-4. Fond du Lac came back from behind in the sixth to put four runs across the board with a two-out two-run RBI hit from Quinten Perilli (Elizabethtown) to give the Dock Spiders the lead and eventually go on to 1-1 on the season.

Wisconsin Rapids struck early, taking a 2-0 lead in the second with an RBI single from Tyler Mcclanahan (Alabama State) making the score 1-0, a batter later a passed ball on a dropped third strike with Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) batting allowed a second run to score in the inning. The Dock Spiders would cut the deficit in half in the third to 2-1 when Brandon Scott (Hillsdale) walked home a run allowing Nick Shiu to score (UW-Oshkosh). In the bottom half of the inning, The Rafters would get the run back to extend their lead to 3-1.

The score wouldn't change again til the sixth, when the Dock Spiders would load the bases with three walks and with two outs the Dock Spiders would get their first two hits of the game, with an RBI single from Kelsen Johnson (Polk State) and a two-run double by Quinten Perilli to make the score 5-3.

Parker Knoll (Lawrence) would add insurance in the seventh, hitting the team's first home run of the season. The Dock Spiders would add another run in the eighth with an infield single to make the score 7-3.

The Rafters would add one in the ninth to cut the lead to 7-4 but were never able to draw any closer.

The Dock Spiders will stay on the road and head to Wausau tomorrow, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

