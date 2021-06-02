Stewart Returns from Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that rookie defenseman Dean Stewart has been released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to Wichita.

Stewart, 22, was named to the 2020-21 ECHL All-Rookie Team today. He leads rookie blueliners with 35 points and a +21 rating - which is third among all defensemen - and his six goals are fifth among rookie defensemen.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Omaha. Stewart was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. Stewart was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart award last year.

Wichita plays two road games this week to close the regular season starting tonight in Allen at 7:05 p.m.

