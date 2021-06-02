Indy Fuel Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth
June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - For the second time in the seven-year franchise history, the Indy Fuel have clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs thanks to a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night.
After controlling the first couple of minutes of the game, the Fuel would be the first team to put a goal on the board. Winning a faceoff in the neutral zone, Jordan Schneider fired a puck on net from center ice which bounced out to Antoine Waked and he tapped in the rebound to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead.
Keeping the Mavericks hemmed in their zone, the Fuel eventually doubled their lead when Cliff Watson fed a streaking Josh Dickinson and he roofed a wrist shot over the shoulder of Andrew Shortridge. Putting a third goal on the board Indy's Tommy Apap jumped on a rebound and chipped the puck over the top of Shortridge.
Capitalizing on a Kansas City turnover in the offensive zone, Nic Pierog sprung himself on a breakaway where he backhanded a shot over Shortridge to give Indy a 4-0 lead. Earning a power play midway through the period, the Mavericks would cut Indy's lead to three when Marcus Crawford fired a slap shot from the point and beat a screened Billy Christopoulos.
Throughout the first 10 minutes of the final period, the Fuel would outshoot the Mavericks 3-1 but would fail to score on Shortridge. Indy's Spencer Watson would eventually net the fifth goal of the game firing a wrist shot from the point past Shortridge.The Fuel would hang on for the final minutes before winning 5-1 over the Mavericks.
With the Fuel earning 5-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night, they have punched their ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wednesday's win ties the Fuel record for most wins in a season with the 2017-18 team, who clinched the only other playoff appearance in franchise history.
The Indy Fuel will play game one of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home on Tuesday, June 8. Tickets are on sale now!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 2, 2021
- Rabbits Drop 2-1 Overtime Decision against the Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blades Clinch Eastern Conference Title in OT - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Defeated by Indy Wednesday, 5-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Mid-Week Game Preview vs. Indy Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - June 2 - ECHL
- Stewart Returns from Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Preview: June 2, 2021 Fort Wayne at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Joseph Garreffa Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Orlando Solar Bears
- Boucher Named to All-Rookie Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Dickman, Stewart, Weninger Named to All-Rookie Team - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Lancaster Named Monthly Award Winner - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces 2020-21 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Allen's Lancaster Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Utah's Parker Gahagen Named Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Conference Title Within Reach for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Everblades to Host Jersey Auction Benefiting the 4 Words Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Greenville's Finkelstein Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Finkelstein Selected ECHL Rookie of the Month for May - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.