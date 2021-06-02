Indy Fuel Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth

June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - For the second time in the seven-year franchise history, the Indy Fuel have clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs thanks to a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night.

After controlling the first couple of minutes of the game, the Fuel would be the first team to put a goal on the board. Winning a faceoff in the neutral zone, Jordan Schneider fired a puck on net from center ice which bounced out to Antoine Waked and he tapped in the rebound to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead.

Keeping the Mavericks hemmed in their zone, the Fuel eventually doubled their lead when Cliff Watson fed a streaking Josh Dickinson and he roofed a wrist shot over the shoulder of Andrew Shortridge. Putting a third goal on the board Indy's Tommy Apap jumped on a rebound and chipped the puck over the top of Shortridge.

Capitalizing on a Kansas City turnover in the offensive zone, Nic Pierog sprung himself on a breakaway where he backhanded a shot over Shortridge to give Indy a 4-0 lead. Earning a power play midway through the period, the Mavericks would cut Indy's lead to three when Marcus Crawford fired a slap shot from the point and beat a screened Billy Christopoulos.

Throughout the first 10 minutes of the final period, the Fuel would outshoot the Mavericks 3-1 but would fail to score on Shortridge. Indy's Spencer Watson would eventually net the fifth goal of the game firing a wrist shot from the point past Shortridge.The Fuel would hang on for the final minutes before winning 5-1 over the Mavericks.

With the Fuel earning 5-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night, they have punched their ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wednesday's win ties the Fuel record for most wins in a season with the 2017-18 team, who clinched the only other playoff appearance in franchise history.

The Indy Fuel will play game one of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home on Tuesday, June 8. Tickets are on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.