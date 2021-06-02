Boucher Named to All-Rookie Team

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Matthew Boucher was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie team for the 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Boucher is the first Grizzlies player to be selected to the All-rookie team since they joined the ECHL in 2005. He leads all first year pros in goals (23), points (49) and shots on goal (201). Boucher was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for March 2021, where he scored 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) and had a +7 rating. Boucher has twice this season been named the ECHL Player of the Week.

The Grizzlies host the Fort Wayne Komets for games on June 2, 4-5. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies are postseason bound for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that ended with a playoff. Tickets for every game, including the playoffs are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2020-21 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Evan Weninger, Wichita Thunder (29 gp, 16-8-4, 2.65 GAA, .925 save pct.)

D - Ben Finkelstein, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33 gp, 11g, 21a, 32 pts.)

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F - Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies (56 gp, 23g, 26a, 49 pts.)

F - Jay Dickman, Wichita Thunder (69 gp, 19g, 28a, 47 pts.)

F - Joseph Garreffa, Orlando Solar Bears (55 gp, 12g, 28a, 40 pts.)

Evan Weninger of the Wichita Thunder leads rookie goaltenders with 16 wins and a 2.65 goals-against average, which are tied for sixth and seventh overall in the league, respectively. He is second among all goaltenders with a .925 save percentage, fourth with 943 saves and eighth with 1,724 minutes played.

Ben Finkelstein of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is tied for first among rookie defensemen with 11 goals and is second with 30 points while his 105 shots on goal are first among first-year blueliners and his three power-play goals are tied for first.

Dean Stewart of the Wichita Thunder leads rookie blueliners with 35 points and a +21 rating - which is third among all defensemen - and his six goals are fifth among rookie defensemen.

Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies leads all first-year players with 23 goals and 49 points. He is tied for fourth among rookies with 26 assists, tied for second with four power-play goals and tied for fourth with 11 power-play points.

Jay Dickman of the Wichita Thunder ranks second among ECHL rookies with 19 goals and 47 points, while his 28 assists are tied for second. Dickman's 156 shots on goal are fourth among first-year players and he leads rookies, and is fifth overall in the league, with a +25 rating.

Joseph Garreffa of the Orlando Solar Bears is tied for second among rookies with 28 assists and tied for third with 40 points. His 112 shots on goal are eighth among first-year players and he is tied for 10th with 12 goals.

