Mavericks Defeated by Indy Wednesday, 5-1

Indianapolis, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Indy Fuel Wednesday night 5-1 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Marcus Crawford netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Indy goal: Antoine Waked (6) at 6:17. Assisted by Jordan Schneider and Tim Shoup.

Shots: KC 5, IND 21

Second Period

Indy goal: Josh Dickinson (2) at 1:32. Assisted by Cliff Watson and Tommy Apap.

Indy goal: Tommy Apap (3) at 4:29. Assisted by Cliff Watson and Josh Dickinson.

Indy goal: Nic Pierog (23) at 7:46.

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (11) at 11:02. Assisted by Boston Leier and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 21, IND 15

Third Period

Indy goal: Spencer Watson (14) at 14:47. Assisted by Terry Broadhurst and Keoni Texeira.

Shots: KC 3, IND 6

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.

