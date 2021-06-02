Mavericks Defeated by Indy Wednesday, 5-1
June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Indianapolis, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Indy Fuel Wednesday night 5-1 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Marcus Crawford netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Indy goal: Antoine Waked (6) at 6:17. Assisted by Jordan Schneider and Tim Shoup.
Shots: KC 5, IND 21
Second Period
Indy goal: Josh Dickinson (2) at 1:32. Assisted by Cliff Watson and Tommy Apap.
Indy goal: Tommy Apap (3) at 4:29. Assisted by Cliff Watson and Josh Dickinson.
Indy goal: Nic Pierog (23) at 7:46.
Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (11) at 11:02. Assisted by Boston Leier and Rob Bordson.
Shots: KC 21, IND 15
Third Period
Indy goal: Spencer Watson (14) at 14:47. Assisted by Terry Broadhurst and Keoni Texeira.
Shots: KC 3, IND 6
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
