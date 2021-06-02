Americans Lancaster Named Monthly Award Winner

June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) are proud to announce that Americans defenseman Les Lancaster, has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month.

Les Lancaster led the Americans with 19 points during the month of May (10 goals and 19 assists). Lancaster also collected his first professional hat trick during the month as well as five power play goals.

"I am excited to be recognized as ECHL Player of the Month," noted Lancaster. "As a team, we were able to put together a lot of wins in the month of May. Fortunately, I was able to be a big part of that stretch and hopefully we can keep it going into the playoffs."

The native of Michigan joined the Americans last season as a rookie scoring 27 points in 34 games (5 goals and 22 assists). He also played in nine American Hockey League games last season between Iowa, Stockton, and San Antonio.

"Les (Lancaster) has been on fire this month," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We have a lot of scoring forwards out of the lineup. This is when you want your top players to be on their game."

The Americans return to action tonight at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder at Allen Event Center. Get your seats NOW!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.