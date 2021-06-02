Greenville's Finkelstein Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits' defenseman Ben Finkelstein has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for May.

Finkelstein scored seven goals, added eight assists and was a +10 in 14 games during the month.

The 23-year-old picked up at least one point in all but game during May, and had a pair of multi-point games.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Finkelstein has 32 points (11g-21a) in 33 games this season. His 11 goals are tied for first among rookie blueliners, and are tied for third among all defensemen.

Prior to turning pro, Finkelstein tallied 66 points (14g-52a) in 113 career collegiate games with Boston College and St. Lawrence University, and 34 points (8g-26a) in 23 games with Waterloo of the United States Hockey League.

Also Nominated: Adam Brady (Kansas City) Anthony Repaci (Orlando), Tim Doherty (Wheeling) and Brayden Watts (Wichita).

