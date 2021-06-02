Mavericks Mid-Week Game Preview vs. Indy Fuel

June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Indy Fuel tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Team Records

KC: 29-30-8-2, 68 points

IND: 35-23-8-0, 78 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 56 points (23g, 33a)

IND: Matt Marcinew - 48 points (23g, 25a)

Series History

The Mavericks are 2-0-3-1 against the Indy Fuel this season. Forward Rob Bordson leads the Mavericks against the Fuel with 10 points on two goals and eight assists.

100 for Scheidl

Forward Lane Scheidl registered his 100th career ECHL goal during Friday's contest against the Utah Grizzlies. In 68 games for the Mavericks this season, Scheidl has 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists.

Climbing the Ranks

Forward Adam Brady is currently ranked sixth among the Top 20 Rookie Scorers. This season, Brady has 35 points on 17 goals and 18 assists in 54 games for the Mavericks.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

June 4 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

June 5 - Fan Appreciation and Tailgate Saturday

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.