Mavericks Mid-Week Game Preview vs. Indy Fuel
June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Indy Fuel tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Team Records
KC: 29-30-8-2, 68 points
IND: 35-23-8-0, 78 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 56 points (23g, 33a)
IND: Matt Marcinew - 48 points (23g, 25a)
Series History
The Mavericks are 2-0-3-1 against the Indy Fuel this season. Forward Rob Bordson leads the Mavericks against the Fuel with 10 points on two goals and eight assists.
100 for Scheidl
Forward Lane Scheidl registered his 100th career ECHL goal during Friday's contest against the Utah Grizzlies. In 68 games for the Mavericks this season, Scheidl has 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists.
Climbing the Ranks
Forward Adam Brady is currently ranked sixth among the Top 20 Rookie Scorers. This season, Brady has 35 points on 17 goals and 18 assists in 54 games for the Mavericks.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
June 4 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
June 5 - Fan Appreciation and Tailgate Saturday
