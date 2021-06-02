Conference Title Within Reach for Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (40-19-4-3) look to clinch an Eastern Conference regular season title tonight against Greenville Swamp Rabbits (37-19-11-3) at Hertz Arena. The Blades would secure the top seed in the conference and home-ice advantage in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a victory tonight. Florida needs just one win or two overtime/shootout losses through three games this week to win the Eastern Conference.

Last Time Out: The Everblades fell short in the weekend finale, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Solar Bears in Orlando on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Blake Winiecki scored his 19th goal of the season to tie the game. Later in the third, Myles Powell gave Florida a 2-1 lead after redirecting a Joe Pendenza pass. Orlando's Tristin Langan eventually tied the game with only a minute left in regulation, and then Matthew Spencer scored the overtime winner to seal a 3-2 win for the Solar Bears.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville enters tonight ranked second in the Eastern Conference. Matt Bradley (19g-25a), Samuel Jardine (3g-40a), and Garrett Thompson (17g-24a) lead a balanced attack for the Swamp Rabbits. Greenville sports a pair of rookies in Max Zimmer (18g-16a) and Ben Finklestein (11g-21a) that run eighth and ninth respectively in ECHL rookie scoring. Goaltender Ryan Bednard has helped carry the Swamp Rabbits up the conference rankings. Bednard leads the league with four shutouts and places third in the ECHL with 20 wins.

Conference Title on the Line: The Everblades clinched a postseason berth with a win on May 22 against Jacksonville. Now Florida has its eyes on an Eastern Conference regular season championship and home-ice advantage in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. If the Blades can claim victory tonight, they would capture their seventh regular season conference title in franchise history. Florida has finished on top of its conference in each of the last three seasons (not including the shortened campaign in 2020) dating back to 2017.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

