Blades Clinch Eastern Conference Title in OT

June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (41-19-4-3) secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (37-19-12-3) at Hertz Arena. Myles Powell scored the winner in overtime for the Everblades.

FIRST STAR: Myles Powell (FLA) - game-winning goal, seven shots

SECOND STAR: Jake Hildebrand (FLA) - 38 saves

THIRD STAR: Ryan Bednard (GRN) - 36 saves

The Everblades took the lead in the first period when Marcus Vela backhanded a rebound past Greenville netminder Ryan Bednard (7:49). Florida's Joe Pendenza and Jordan Sambrook both recorded assists on Vela's fifth goal of the season.

In a penalty-filled second frame, Greenville's Matt Bradley tipped in a puck past Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand at five-on-five to tie the game at 1-1 (8:27).

Neither team breached the goal line in the third period, and the contest ran to overtime tied at one apiece.

Two minutes into the overtime period, Jake Hildebrand kicked out his left pad to seal off Greenville's Anthony Rinaldi. Swamp Rabbits defenseman Samuel Jardine committed a high-sticking penalty seconds later, and the Blades got to work on the power play.

In a four-on-three advantage, Myles Powell blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle that torched the top right corner of the net to send Florida to a 2-1 victory (3:17).

Hildebrand was spectacular once again in net for Florida and recorded 38 saves on 39 Greenville shots in his 23rd win of the season.

The victory delivered the Everblades the Eastern Conference title in the regular season and also secured home-ice advantage for the Blades in the first two rounds of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Everblades host Pink in the Rink presented by Radiology Regional at Hertz Arena on Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. against the Swamp Rabbits. The Blades will wear specialty pink jerseys during the game. 4 Words Foundation, Inc. will be the recipient of the specialty jersey proceeds from the auction. Fan Appreciation Night will also happen with various giveaways throughout the night.

