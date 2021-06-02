Everblades to Host Jersey Auction Benefiting the 4 Words Foundation

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades are hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the 4 Words Foundation, INC. To view the auctions, click HERE.

"The Officers and Directors are truly honored to once again be selected as the recipient of the Jersey Auction funds that will be raised at Pink in the Rink night on Friday, June 4th ," stated Marie Springsteen, President of 4 Words Foundation, Inc. "The continued support we have received over the years from both the Florida Everblades organization as well as Radiology Regional is true testimony to their commitment of supporting those in our community who need financial assistance to receive their much needed cancer screenings or diagnostic tests."

"No one should have to make the decision to forgo a necessary cancer screening/test in order to take care of their family due to the financial burden," continued Springsteen. "We truly appreciate each and every dollar we receive."

The Everblades will be sporting the Pink in the Rink jerseys as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, June 4th at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. To purchase tickets for the game, and to support the 4 Words Foundation, visit HERE.

You can also download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You will need to create an account in order to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Tuesday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, June 3 at 5:00 p.m. on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 (Name & #): Group 2 (Name & #): Group 3 (Name & #):

Everbabe- 21 Ben Masella- 3 Arvin Atwal- 20

Michael Downing- 5 Alex Kile- 7 Mason Mitchell- 8

Colby Sissons- 4 Cole MacDonald- 11 Luke Nogard- 17

Devin Cooley- 1 John McCarron- 25 Blake Winiecki- 41

Michael Neville- 13 Marcus Vela- 15 Hugo Roy- 19

Myles Powell- 18 Jordan Sambrook- 6 Cole Sanford- 26

Michael Huntebrinker- 37 Jake Hildebrand- 30 Cody Sol- 44

Kyler Neuber- 24 Joe Pendenza- 22 Stefan Leblanc- 23

Logan Roe- 47 Blank- 42 Levko Koper- 40

Cameron Hebig- 39 Swampee- 00 Zach Berzolla- 2

Everbabe- 21 Everbabe- 21

Cam Johnson- 33

Zach Solow- 27

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless it is specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready to be picked up.

