Allen's Lancaster Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for May.
Lancaster scored 10 goals and added nine assists for 19 points in 16 games during the month.
The 26-year-old notched at least one point in 11 of his 16 games, including a hat trick on May 17 against Kansas City, along with three other three-point games.
A native of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Lancaster leads ECHL defensemen with 25 goals and 60 points in 69 games this season. His 60 points are tied for fifth overall in the league.
Lancaster has tallied 87 points (30g-57a) in 103 career ECHL games with Allen and added one assist in nine career American Hockey League games with Iowa, San Antonio and Stockton.
Prior to turning pro, Lancaster recorded 92 points (25g-67a) in 148 career collegiate games with Mercyhurst College and the University of Denver.
Runner Up: John McCarron, Florida (13 gp, 7g, 10a, 17 pts.).
Also Nominated: Giogio Estephan (Kansas City), Matthew Spencer (Orlando), Trey Bradley (Utah), Patrick Watling (Wheeling) and Beau Starrett (Wichita).
