Finkelstein Selected ECHL Rookie of the Month for May

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits' blueliner Ben Finkelstein has been named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for May.

Finkelstein returned to Greenville's lineup on April 30 after a 29-game absence due to injury. Since his return, the 23-year-old lead all ECHL rookies in scoring during May with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).

The South Burlington, Vermont native also recorded points in 12 consecutive games from May 2 through May 28. Despite his point streak ending on May 29 versus Jacksonville, Finkelstein walked off the contest with a game-winning shootout goal on his first professional attempt.

Prior to turning pro, Finkelstein tallied 66 points (14 goals, 52 assists) in 113 career collegiate games with Boston College and St. Lawrence University.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday night, June 2 to kickoff a two-game set against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop from Hertz Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

