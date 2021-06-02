Rabbits Drop 2-1 Overtime Decision against the Everblades
June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 2-1 overtime decision against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Matt Bradley scored Greenville's only goal at 8:27 of the second period.
With their win, the Everblades secured the Eastern Conference regular season title. The Swamp Rabbits will finish the 2020-21 regular season as the 2nd seed and play the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Marcus Vela opened the scoring at 7:49 of the first period. On his own rebound, Vela chipped a second effort over Ryan Bednard's shoulder and into the cage. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-10 Swamp Rabbits with the Everblades leading 1-0.
Bradley tallied his 20th goal of the season in the middle stanza's only marker. Gordi Myer sent a perfect pass across from the left-wing, and Bradley batted the puck out of mid-air for the equalizer. Shots after 40 minutes were 27-23 Greenville.
After a scoreless third period, sudden-death overtime decided the eventual winner. On a 4-on-3 power play chance, Myles Powell blasted home his 18th goal of the season at 3:17. Final shots totaled 39-38 Swamp Rabbits. Greenville finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude the 2020-21 regular season on Friday, June 4, at Hertz Arena against the Everblades. Puck drop for game #72 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
