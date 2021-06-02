Joseph Garreffa Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced todayÂ the members of the 2020-21 ECHL All-Rookie Team, as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards. Orlando Solar Bears forward Joseph Garreffa becomes the club's first-ever representative to be named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2020-21 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Evan Weninger, Wichita Thunder (29 gp, 16-8-4, 2.65 GAA, .925 save pct.)

D - Ben Finkelstein, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33 gp, 11g, 21a, 32 pts.)

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F - Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies (56 gp, 23g, 26a, 49 pts.)

F - Jay Dickman, Wichita Thunder (69 gp, 19g, 28a, 47 pts.)

F - Joseph Garreffa, Orlando Solar Bears (56 gp, 12g, 28a, 40 pts.)

Garreffa, 21, was loaned to the Solar Bears on March 16 by the San Jose Barracuda. He has 19 points (3g-16a) in 38 games with Orlando to add to his totals of 21 points (9g-12a) in 18 games with the Allen Americans. His 40 points currently have him tied for third in ECHL rookie scoring. Garreffa has also appeared in two contests with the Barracuda, who signed him to an AHL contract on May 20, 2020.Â

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 21 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15), Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16) and Landon Bow (2016-17).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

