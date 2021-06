ECHL Transactions - June 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 2, 2021:

Allen:

Add Matt Register, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Sheehy, F activated from reserve

Add Brett Neumann, F activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Roe, D placed on reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Antoine Waked, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter Krieger, F activated from reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/24)

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Add Gabe Chabot, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jack Jenkins, F activated from reserve

Add Matthew Boucher, F activated from reserve

Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Mannek, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dean Stewart, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve

