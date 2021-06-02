Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM

June 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - After concluding the home ice portion to their regular season schedule last weekend, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits hit the road for the final time before playoffs. Tonight, the Swamp Rabbits battle the Florida Everblades for the ninth time in 2020-21. Both teams will conclude their brief, two-game set on Friday.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (37-19-11-3) at Florida Everblades (40-19-4-3)

June 2, 2021 | 7:30 PM | Game #71 | Hertz Arena

Referees: Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Charlie O'Connor (43), Billy Gubelman (77)

ECHL Standings

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 7:15 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded their home schedule last Sunday behind a 3-2 victory against the Wheeling Nailers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Down 2-1 after 40 minutes, Garrett Thompson tallied only 40 seconds into the third period for the equalizer. After an initial shot from Frank Hora went wide, Thompson fielded a perfect carom off the end wall and deposited the puck past Nailers goaltender Tommy Nappier. Less than four minutes later, Max Zimmer scored the eventual game-winner on a power move to the net during a 2-on-2 rush. Florida will look to rebound after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision against Orlando on Sunday. Blake Winiecki and Myles Powell tallied for the Blades before Matthew Spencer won the game for Orlando in sudden-death overtime.

BEDNARD HITS 20:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard stopped 24 of 26 Nailers shots on Sunday to secure his 20th victory of the campaign. With Bednard's win, he became the first Greenville goaltender since Jason Missiaen in 2011-12 to record a 20+ win season. The four-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week recipient in 2020-21 possesses a 20-6-7 record accompanied by a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Bednard leads all ECHL goaltenders in shutouts with four. His record against Florida in the current season-series is 3-2-0 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

THE PLUS-MINUS KING:

Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Alternate Captain, Garrett Thompson is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for May after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month. Thompson, 31, earned a +8 rating between three games from May 16-21 versus Wheeling and Jacksonville. The Traverse City, Michigan native has recorded 188 points (77 goals, 111 assists) in 227 career ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne.

FINK HONORED:

Swamp Rabbits' blueliner Ben Finkelstein has been named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for May. Finkelstein returned to Greenville's lineup on April 30 after a 29-game absence due to injury. Since his return, the 23-year-old led all ECHL rookies in scoring during May with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). The South Burlington, Vermont native also recorded points in 12 consecutive games from May 2 through May 28. Despite his point streak ending on May 29 versus Jacksonville, Finkelstein walked off the contest with a game-winning shootout goal on his first professional attempt.

AROUND THE ECHL:

The Indy Fuel can punch their ticket to the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a victory tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. Additionally, the Florida Everblades can clinch the regular season Eastern Conference title with a win over Greenville. In the Western Conference, the Wichita Thunder can clinch the regular season conference title with a win over the Allen Americans.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.