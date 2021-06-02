Utah's Parker Gahagen Named Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Utah Grizzlies has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for May.

Gahagen went 8-2-0 with one shutout, a 2.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928 during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his appearances in May while making at least 27 saves six times. He recorded his first shutout of the season on May 5, stopping all 16 shots in a 2-0 win against Rapid City and made a season-high 47 saves in a 6-3 victory at Tulsa on May 16. Gahagen earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the weeks ending May 9 and May 16.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 15 games for the Grizzlies this season going 9-3-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928.

Gahagen has seen action in 30 career ECHL games with Utah and Newfoundland posting an overall record of 19-7-1 with three shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

The Grizzlies are home for a 3 game series vs Fort Wayne in the final week of the regular season on June 2, 4-5. Fan Appreciation Weekend is on June 4-5. The Grizzlies are postseason bound with games beginning the week of June 7.

