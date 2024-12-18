Stars Top Griffins in Overtime Thriller

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cameron Hughes of the Texas Stars reacts after his overtime goal against the Grand Rapids Griffins

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, knocked off the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in overtime Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars struck first tonight, taking the lead just 37 seconds after the halfway point of the first period. Gavin White capitalized on a loose puck along the left half wall, quickly feeding it to Antonio Stranges who was waiting at the left face-off dot. Stranges then stepped in and unleashed a wrist shot past Sebastian Cossa to give Texas a 1-0 advantage.

Nearly 20 minutes of play passed before the next goal was scored, with Texas' Matej Blümel netting his 11th of the season for a share of the team lead. However, the Griffins quickly responded, as Sheldon Dries found the back of the net just over a minute later to trim the deficit to 2-1. Two minutes later, Austin Watson capitalized on the power play, elevating a shot past Magnus Hellberg on the short side to even the score at 2-2.

After a scoreless third period in which Hellberg and Cossa traded save for save, Cameron Hughes played the role of hero again with his second overtime goal of the season.

Hellberg made 29 saves on 31 shots in the victory for the Stars. Cossa took the overtime loss for the Griffins after stopping 23 of the 26 he faced.

The Stars now take off on a four-game road trip with a holiday break sandwiched in between that starts Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Milwaukee against the Admirals at Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

