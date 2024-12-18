P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms in Overtime

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins' six game winning streak ended in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at the PPL Center. Forward Matthew Poitras extended his goal scoring streak to seven games. Riley Tufte and Riley Duran also scored in the loss.

How It Happened

Poitras hammered a one-timer past the diving goaltender for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 1:10 remaining in the first period. Georgii Merkulov and Ian Mitchell were credited with the assists.

Tufte stabbed at a loose puck near the right post with his backhand and sent it fluttering over the shoulder of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 14:53 to play in the second frame. Fabian Lysell and Patrick Brown received the assists.

1:54 into the third period, Jacob Gaucher converted on a cross-crease feed to the right post, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1.

Garrett Wilson jabbed at a loose puck behind the goaltender and knocked it across the goal line, tying the game at 2-2 with 16:41 left in the third period.

From the top of the crease, Massimo Rizzo one-timed a feed from below the goal line over the shoulder of the goaltender, giving the Phantoms a 3-2 lead with 13:49 remaining in the third period.

18 seconds after the Phantoms tally, Brett Harrison faked a toe drag and zipped a pass from the left circle to Duran cutting to the crease, where he directed the puck across the goal line to tie the game at 3-3. Tyler Pitlick was credited with a secondary assist.

14 seconds into overtime, Olle Lycksell picked the far corner with a snap shot from the left circle, giving the Phantoms the victory.

Stats

Poitras has goals in seven consecutive games and points in eight straight. He has twelve total points in that span.

Merkulov extended his point streak to eight games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 31 of 35 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 20 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Providence Bruins fall to 14-10-3-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, December 20 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

