Marlies, Murray Shut-Out Penguins, 3-0

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A familiar face shut down the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night, as the Toronto Marlies beat the Penguins, 3-0, at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Former Penguin Matt Murray turned aside all 27 shots he faced in his return to Northeast Pennsylvania. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (14-8-1-0) also received a strong outing by its goaltender, Joel Blomqvist, who made 28 saves in defeat.

After a quiet first period that provided few scoring chances for both teams, Roni Hirvonen opened the night's scoring eight minutes into the middle frame.

Six minutes later, Alex Steeves scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season for Toronto.

A late penalty committed by Toronto enabled the Penguins to start the third period on the power play. Matt Murray stood tall amidst a plethora of early Wilkes-Barre/Scranton chances, keeping his team ahead by two.

Fraser Minten concluded the night's scoring at 15:18 of the third.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Dec. 21 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms travel to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for the next installation of the turnpike rivalry. Puck drop for the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 6:05 p.m.

