Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. Greaves went 0-1-2 in three appearances for the Blue Jackets this season with a 3.30 goals-against average (GAA) and .895 save percentage (S%) and went 8-4-2 in 15 appearances for the Monsters this season with one shutout, a 3.21 GAA and .902 S%.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 3-8-2 with a 3.41 GAA and .909 S% in 13 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-24. In 133 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 69-44-13 with five shutouts, a 2.99 GAA, and .905 S% and was named to the North Division roster at the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

