Monsters Stumble in 3-2 Loss to Comets
December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 16-7-1-2 and in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Hunter McKown scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 13:49 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Zach Sawchenko putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 heading into the first intermission. Utica's Adam Beckman recorded a pair of goals in the second period at 1:07 and 6:17 swinging the score to 2-1 in favor of the visitors. Rocco Grimaldi notched a tally at 10:14 with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Corson Ceulemans tying the game 2-2 going into the final intermission. Despite a third period battle, the Comets' Mike Hardman scored a goal at 13:24 bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Sawchenko made 32 saves in defeat while Utica's Isaac Poulter stopped 28 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Utica Comets with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Thursday, December 19, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
UTC 0 2 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 0/1 1/1 29 min / 6 inf
UTC 35 0/1 1/1 29 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 32 3 7-3-1
UTC Poulter W 28 2 3-4-2
Cleveland Record: 16-7-1-2, 1st North Division
Utica Record: 6-13-1-2, 7th North Division
