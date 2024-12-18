Game Preview: Henderson at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m.

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield returns home after collecting three of a possible four points in Toronto. Tonight's game is the first of eight on the season against Henderson.

LOOKING BACK

It was a successful end to the Condors four-game road trip as the team collected three of a possible four points on the road in Toronto. On Sunday, Bakersfield became the first team to beat Toronto at home in regulation this season. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 27 shots in the win and Lane Pederson's five-on-three power-play goal was the game winner.

STAY HOT KID

After two goals on Saturday, second-year pro Matvey Petrov followed it up with another tally on Sunday and a three-goal weekend. He is now one of six Condors to notch at least five goals this season.

DINEEN ON A GOOD RUN

Cam Dineen had three assists on Saturday and kept it going Sunday with an assist on the game-winning goal. Dineen leads all Condors d-men with 10 points (1g-9a) in 17 games. He enters tonight on a five-game point streak (1g-6a).

P-P-PEDEY

Lane Pederson has power-play goals in back-to-back games. As a whole, the Condors road power play is 7/39 (17.9%).

KNIGHTY KNIGHT

This has been a season series dominated by the Condors since Henderson joined the AHL in 2020-21. Over the past five seasons, Bakersfield is 23-9-2 (.706%) overall and 13-4-0 (.764%) at home against the Silver Knights. The Condors also won the only playoff series against Henderson two games to one in 2020-21.

WINNING THE TIGHT ONES

With Sunday's 3-2 win, Bakersfield improved to 5-0-4 in one-goal games this season.

TAKING IT TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield led all four road games in the third period on the most recent road trip and went 1-2-1.

BON RETOUR RAPHAEL

Raphael Lavoie returns to Condorstown as a member of the Silver Knights tonight. The Chambly, Quebec native played 202 games with the Condors from 2020-2024 with 71 goals and 60 assists for 131 points. He had back-to-back 25+ goal seasons. This season, Lavoie has five points (2g-3a) in 17 games with Henderson since being claimed off waivers by Vegas.

HELLO, HENDERSON

Henderson is the only team in the AHL to allow four goals per game on average. They are led by former Flyers draft pick, Tanner Laczynski, who has 19 points (6g-13a) in 17 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home on Friday for Adult Jersey Giveaway and $3 Beers! (Adult Jersey Giveaway).

