Comets Slay Monsters, Win 3-2

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland, Ohio. - On a three-game losing skid, the Utica Comets entered the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday night for their final two games before the Christmas break with the intention of getting back into the win column. The Monsters, currently ranked atop the North Division, previously defeated the Comets twice in Utica and the Comets attempted to return the favor on the road. The game was tightly contested as the teams headed into the third period tied but a late play to setup Mike Hardman by Shane Bowers tipped the balance in Utica's favor propelling them to victory and ending their three game losing streak with a 3-2 victory.

In the opening period, the only goal was scored by the Monsters on a wraparound shot by Hunter McKown at 13:49 that beat Utica goalie, Isaac Poulter. The Comets left the first period down 1-0.

The Comets tied the game in the middle frame after Adam Beckman's wrist shot from the right wing side slid into the net through goaltender Zach Sawchenko at 1:07 for his fifth of the season. Beckman wasn't finished as he snuck behind the Monsters defense and took the perfect pass from Nolan Foote while sniping the Cleveland goalie at 6:17 of the period. It was his second of the game and his sixth the season to bring the game to 2-1 for Utica. The Monsters Rocco Grimaldi tied the game after he batted a rebound chance in front of Poulter at 10:14 into the Comets net bringing the game to 2-2.

In the final period of regulation, Mike Hardman took a cross ice pass from Shane Bowers and slammed the puck into the Monsters cage at 13:24 putting the Comets up 3-2. It was Hardman's eighth goal of the season. The Comets held their ground and went on to win the game in regulation by a 3-2 score.

