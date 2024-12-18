Morning Skate Report: December 18, 2024

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Bakersfield Condors for the first time this season on the road. The team aims to get back to their game after three straight losses on the road. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

This will be the first game between Bakersfield and Henderson this season and the first time forward Raphael Lavoie has faced his former organization.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights finished the 2023-24 season with a 2-5-1 record against the Condors.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Condors are 8-10-4 so far this season and stand eighth in the Pacific Division. They head into this evening's matchup after splitting last weekend's series with the Toronto Marlies. Forward Seth Griffith leads Bakersfield in scoring with 16 points (8G, 8A) in 21 games. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue has started 13 games for the Condors this season with a .913 save percentage and averaging 2.84 goals against.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Dazzle Laz: Tanner Laczynski's five-game points streak and assist streak ended on Saturday in Tucson. Laczynski still has points in nine of his last 11 games, totaling four goals and 14 points in that stretch.

Don't Miss Briss: Brendan Brisson has points in four of his last six games, totaling a goal and five points in that span.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.