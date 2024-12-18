Game Day Preview - CGY at ONT
December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
I wanna know, have you ever seen the Reign?
The Wranglers are in Ontario, Calif., facing off against the Ontario Reign at the Toyota Arena Wednesday night at 8 p.m. MT.
This will be the last leg of the road tour for the Wranglers before hitting the Scotiabank Saddledome for their holiday double-header.
The Matchup
The Wranglers enter the matchup coming off two losses against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
The Reign enter with a 5-4 win against the San Jose Barracuda (on what day?)
Despite the two losses, the 19-7-1 Wranglers continue to sit atop the AHL standings.
Ontario is currently seventh in the Pacific Division with a 13-8-0 record.
But the Wranglers know they can't lower their guard when facing a lower-placed team.
Players to Watch
Dryden Hunt is 10th in AHL scoring with 25 points in the season.
Hunt has put up six goals and 19 assists in 25 games.
The Reign's Glen Gawdin leads his team in points with 25 points.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
