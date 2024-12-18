Wolves Pummel Admirals 4-1 for Fourth Win in Row

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves ran their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at sold-out Allstate Arena.

Skyler Brind'Amour scored two goals, Ryan Suzuki had a goal and an assist and Juha Jaaska also scored as the Wolves extended their points streak to six games in a continued climb up the Central Division standings.

The Wolves struck first on Jaaska's power-play goal midway through the opening period. The forward extended his points streak to five games when he converted off a pretty passing play for his sixth goal of the season. Suzuki found teammate Noel Gunler all alone in front and Gunler bypassed the shot, instead feeding Jaaska near the left post. Jaaska didn't miss, burying the puck past Milwaukee netminder Magnus Chrona.

It marked the sixth consecutive game the Wolves scored with a man advantage and also extended Suzuki's points streak to seven contests.

Early in the second, Brind'Amour put the Wolves ahead 2-0. Ethan Keppen found his teammate streaking toward the Admirals net and hit him with a pass and Brind'Amour did the rest by flipping a backhander through Chrona's pads. Keppen and Josiah Slavin earned assists on Brind'Amour's fourth goal of the season.

The Wolves kept coming and took a three-goal advantage a short time later. Suzuki wheeled into the Milwaukee zone and wired a shot from the left dot that sailed by Chrona's glove and into the net. Suzuki upped his season goals total to three on the score assisted by Austin Wagner and Charles Alexis-Legault.

Milwaukee got on the board in the opening minute of the third on a goal by Kieffer Bellows.

Brind'Amour capped the scoring with an empty-net score in the waning moments. Slavin picked up his second helper of the game on the tally.

Spencer Martin (16 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (26 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.

Chicago moved to 12-9-2-0 on the season while Milwaukee dropped to 12-7-1-3.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Friday night (7 p.m.).

