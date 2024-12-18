Amerks Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Crunch
December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Forwards Brett Murray and Isak Rosén both scored in the first and second periods, respectively, but the Rochester Americans (15-9-3-0) saw their four-game win streak halted in a 5-2 loss against the Syracuse Crunch (11-8-4-3) Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.
Despite suffering its first regulation defeat versus the Crunch since Mar. 9, 2023, Rochester, which entered the game with four straight wins against its intrastate rivals, has earned at least one point in 17 of its last 23 games dating back to Oct. 23.
Both Murray and Rosén found the back of the net for the fifth time in their last three games and 12th overall on the campaign, which tops all Amerk skaters this season. Nikita Novikov, Vsevolod Komarov, Jack Rathbone, and Tyson Kozak all recorded one assist each.
Kozak (10) reached double figures in points for the third straight campaign as he has a career-best three-game assist and point streak. Novikov has five points (1+4) since Dec. 7 while Rathbone has chipped in one assist in three of his previous four contests.
Goaltender Devon Levi saw his personal six-game win streak come to an end after suffering just his second regulation loss of the season. He entered the week boasting a 7-1-1 mark through his first nine appearances with the Amerks. The netminder stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced while being dealt his first defeat since Nov. 27.
FIRST PERIOD
In the opening period, the two clubs each traded chances while testing the opposition's goaltender before Syracuse took a 1-0 lead at the 10:29 mark.
While the Amerks were in transition through the neutral zone, Jesse Ylönen forced a turnover before sprinting up the ice as he carried the puck 1-on-1 against a Rochester skater. As he reached the top of the near circle, he fired a shot on which Levi turned aside, but Connor Sheary converted the rebound for his sixth of the campaign.
Prior to the completion of the frame, Mason Jobst won the draw back to the left point of Novikov. The Russian blueliner attempted a shot but it caromed wide of the net before Komarov returned it to his defense partner. On his second attempt, Novikov's shot was knocked down by the Crunch netminder, but Murray swept it inside the post to knot the score at 1-1 with 1:44 to go.
SECOND PERIOD
Shortly after Rochester was unable to capitalize on its first power-play of the night, Syracuse scored twice in a span of 2:12 to take a 3-1 lead on Dylan Duke and Logan Brown's goals, respectively.
The Amerks countered the Brown goal as Rathbone broke the puck out of his defensive zone with a bank pass to Kozak near center ice. With his back to the Crunch defense, Kozak gave a small feed to Rosén before the latter raced up the ice down the left wing. The 2023 AHL All-Star cut towards the middle of the ice and backhanded a shot past Halverson to trim the deficit to one on his 12th goal of the season.
Syracuse, however, responded once more before the end of the period to restore its two-goal cushion as Gabriel Fortier controlled a loose rebound and tucked it inside the left post of Levi.
THIRD PERIOD
Neither team was able to utilize the man-advantage in the first 10 minutes of the final period as they each were whistled twice. Rochester tried to climb back into the game as they at one point had a 6-2 shot advantage, but the score remained a two-goal game until Duke's second of the contest sealed the 5-2 win while Levi was pulled for the extra-skater in the final three minutes.
UP NEXT
The Amerks look split the two-game series with the Crunch as the longtime rivals reconvene for a rematch on Friday, Dec. 20 at The Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey. Additionally, the game will be televised live locally on CW Rochester.
Goal Scorers
SYR: C. Sheary (6), D. Duke (10, 11), L. Brown (2 - GWG), G. Fortier (3)
ROC: B. Murray (12), I. Rosén (12)
Goaltenders
SYR: B. Halverson - 31/33 (W)
ROC: D. Levi - 23/27 (L)
Shots
SYR: 28
ROC: 33
Special Teams
SYR: PP (0/2) | PK (3/3)
ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (2/2)
Three Stars:
1. SYR - L. Brown
2. SYR - D. Duke
3. SYR - J. Ylönen
POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS
GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://youtu.be/QF3ULUdAAdw
MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/iLLwOuG6ep8
ISAK ROSÉN POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/jnIfasI8ll4
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024
- Amerks Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Top Griffins in Overtime Thriller - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Rochester Americans, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies, Murray Shut-Out Penguins, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Stumble in 3-2 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Rally to Defeat Springfield, Earn Fourth Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers' Third Period Comeback Stuns T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Slay Monsters, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward James Malatesta from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Pummel Admirals 4-1 for Fourth Win in Row - Chicago Wolves
- Game Day Preview - CGY at ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- Admirals Taken Down by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: December 18, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch and New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan Partner to Continue Crunch Junior Reporter - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #24 Preview : Tucson Roadrunners (13-10-0-0) vs San Diego Gulls (8-13-1-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Recall Nicholas Zabaneh from Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Henderson at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Claim 4-2 Win in Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Boyd, Öhgren Post Multi-Point Nights in 5-1 Iowa Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.