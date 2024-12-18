Game #24 Preview : Tucson Roadrunners (13-10-0-0) vs San Diego Gulls (8-13-1-2)

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Time: 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, TUC, AZ

Referees: #27 Jackson Kozari, #71 Brody Sutter

Linespeople: #74 Eric Anderson, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners aim to close out its four-game homestand with a perfect record as they host the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday 6:30 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena. A win would secure Tucson's second consecutive series sweep and a season-high fourth straight victory.

The Roadrunners come into the matchup riding back-to-back shutouts, following Monday's 2-0 victory over the Gulls and Saturday's 3-0 win against the Henderson Silver Knights. This marks the first time Tucson has recorded consecutive shutouts since Jan. 6 and Jan. 12 of last season, when the Roadrunners earned a pair of 4-0 wins against the Chicago Wolves and Abbotsford Canucks.

Tucson is now three games above .500 for the first time this year, sitting in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 26 points, just one point shy of the fifth-place Colorado Eagles and three points behind the fourth-place Abbotsford Canucks.

Three things:

Goaltender Matthew Villalta has played a key factor in Tucson's recent success, anchoring the team with back-to-back shutouts for the first time in his professional career. The 6-foot-4 netminder has started a season-high six consecutive games, riding a three-game winning streak while notching three shutouts in his last six appearances. Over his last two outings, Villalta has turned aside 50 straight shots and has stopped 76 of the last 78 attempts faced. His three shutouts this season match his career high, set during the 2023-24 campaign, and place him in a tie with five other goaltenders for the AHL lead in shutouts.

Tucson has outscored the Gulls 5-0 in its last two meetings, with Villalta stopping all 39 shots he faced in those games. Monday's shutout followed a 3-0 win on Nov. 30 in San Diego. Villalta has recorded two of his three shutouts this season against the Gulls, and has turned aside all 39 shots faced in the pair of games. However, Tucson's success isn't solely due to Villalta's play between the pipes. The Roadrunners' penalty kill has been perfect in its last two games against the Gulls, going 5-for-5. That includes shutting down all three of San Diego's power-play opportunities in Monday's contest.

Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the first time this season, scoring an insurance goal in the third period of Monday's win. It marked his fourth goal of the season- all scored at home- and it boosted his team-high +10 rating, which ranks 13th in the AHL. Forward Cameron Hebig notched an assist on Poganski's goal, continuing his strong play over the last month with points in six of his last eight games (2-4-6 during that stretch). Assistant captain Ben McCartney also registered an assist against San Diego, marking his third point of the current homestand.

What's the word?

"I think there's less interruptions in our focus and we're doing what's necessary to actually have success. I think it would mean a lot to the team. When you're doing the right things and playing for each other, then you want to be rewarded."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on what it would mean to extend the winning streak to four games.

Number to Know:

17 - Tucson limited San Diego to just 17 shots on goal in Monday's game, including only three in the second period. Both marks set season lows for the Roadrunners in shots allowed during a game and a single period. The defensive effort came against a Gulls team that had scored five goals in three of its previous four outings.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

