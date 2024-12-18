Boyd, Öhgren Post Multi-Point Nights in 5-1 Iowa Win over Rockford

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Travis Boyd (0-4=4) and Liam Öhgren (2-1=3) registered multi-point nights as the Iowa Wild beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday evening. Matthew Sop scored his first AHL goal and Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 28-of-29 shots in the win.

Iowa took the lead 5:46 into the game. After Reese Johnson tipped a point shot on Mitchell Weeks (19 saves), Michael Milne spun the puck on goal and Caedan Bankier slammed home the rebound.

Rockford outshot Iowa 13-4 in the first period.

Sop poked the rebound of Boyd's spinning shot past Weeks 6:14 into the middle frame to pick up his first AHL goal and widen Iowa's advantage to 2-0.

Hunter Haight added another goal for the Wild with 4:07 remaining in the middle frame. After Boyd forced a turnover inside the blue line, Öhgren snapped a shot on Weeks and Haight cleaned up the rebound.

Rockford outshot Iowa 18-15 through 40 minutes.

Öhgren wired a shot under the blocker of Weeks 50 seconds into the third period on the power play with assists from Boyd and David Spacek.

Brett Seney got Rockford on the board at 6:11 of the third period, but Öhgren scored on the empty net with an assist from Boyd with 2:17 to play.

Rockford outshot Iowa 29-24. The Wild went 1-for-3 with the man advantage while the IceHogs were 1-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena for the team's first ever Santa-Con. Fans are encouraged to dress as Santa and bring new stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the team's first goal as a part of the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

