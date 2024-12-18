Checkers Rally to Defeat Springfield, Earn Fourth Straight Win

A depleted Charlotte squad dug deep in their rematch with Springfield, erasing a two-goal deficit and downing the Thunderbirds thanks to a late game-winner from Wilmer Skoog.

The Checkers found themselves in a hole as Wednesday's contest approached the second intermission, as the Thunderbirds struck twice in 34 seconds to leap ahead 3-1. The home side found a glimmer of hope in the final minute of the frame, though, as Rasmus Asplund redirected a shot in front to narrow the lead heading into the third.

Ben Steeves kept things rolling early in the third by finishing off a slick passing play and drawing the Checkers back even. Neither side could get the upper hand for an extended stretch from there, but a four-minute power play late in regulation gave the home team an opportunity and Skoog took advantage - hammering a one-timer from the right circle with under a minute to play to put Charlotte on top.

The Thunderbirds would scramble for one last chance to find the equalizer, but Chris Driedger came up big and the clock ticked to zero on Charlotte's clutch victory.

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

Gutsy, again. They're not always pretty, but again we lost another player early in the game, lines got scrambled. Didn't go our way at times, went our way at times. Give the guys a lot of credit. I give the whole group a lot of credit, but I give the leadership a lot of credit. They were pretty determined at the end of the second period to get one back, and you look at the power play with all those guys out there, that was a big goal for me. Then we obviously got the next one and the power play stepped up again at the end of the game.

Kinnear on Oliver Okuliar

It's his first experience over here and it takes a little bit to learn, and it's not always easy for those guys because it's a different way to play, new coach, new style, new people and new teammates. From day one, he's stuck to it and plays a really gritty style. Tonight was his type of game - a gritty game that he excelled in.

Kinnear on Skoog's goal

A big goal, right? It's not how many you score sometimes. Obviously you want as a player to be able to score, but for me it's not goals in a 6-0 hockey game where you get the sixth one. It's a meaningful goal. He came a long way in a short period of time, and again he's just looking to continue to build every single day and get better, and I'm asking him to play center now because we've lost a lot to injury. A lot credit to him and the group.

Kinnear on an injury to Zac Dalpe

He'll be longer term, too

Wilmer Skoog on his winning goal

A good second effort on the faceoff by (Okuliar) to get it back to (Kiersted), and he put it in the perfect spot. I was able to get a good shot off and it went in.

Skoog on playing through injuries

It's been a lot of injuries the past three weeks. I've never seen it before. I think every game we play, something happens and we're building our toughness and our belief in each other that we can do it.

Skoog on Rasmus Asplund's goal late in the second period

That was big, and we talked about it in the intermission too, that the leaders on the team kind of showed the way with that goal. That was something we tried to build off of going into the third. We got the result we wanted.

NOTES

The Checkers have won four straight, tying their longest streak of the season ... Skoog has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last five games ... Okuliar has three goals in his last three games after scoring four in 18 to start the season. His goal tonight was his 150th professional point ... With two assists tonight, Carrick leads all AHL defensemen in scoring with 24 points (5g, 19a) in 23 games ... Asplund has power-play goals in back-to-back games ... Steeves also has goals in consecutive games. All four of his goals this season have come over the course of his last seven outings ... The Checkers' league-leading power play (33.7 percent) scored multiple goals for the seventh time this season ... The Checkers are 2-1-1 against Springfield this season ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Mackenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Patrick Giles, Will Lockwood, Aidan McDonough and Nicholas Zabaneh; defenseman Mike Benning and and goaltender Cooper Black.

