Admirals Taken Down by Wolves
December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rosemont, IL - Kieffer Bellows scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday afternoon in a school game contest at the Allstate Arena.
The loss dropped the Admirals record to 12-7-1-3 on the season, which is still good for second place in the Central Division with 28 points.
The Wolves scored the games first three goals beginning with a power-play tally at the 7:19 mark of the first period by Juha Jaaska. That was followed by a pair of second period tallies with Skyler Brind'Amour's fourth of the season 6:05 into the sandwich frame and then Ryan Suzuki's snapshot from the left made it 3-0 Chicago just over two minutes later.
Milwaukee finally got on the board 36 seconds into the third period courtesy of Bellows team-leading ninth goal of the season. The play began when Vinnie Hinostoza held the zone at the Chicago blueline and dropped it for Ryan Ufko, who found a streaking Bellows and he tapped into an open net.
Unfortunately for the Ads that was all they could muster as Brind'Amour iced the game with an empty netter with 56 seconds to play in the game.
Magnus Chrona made 26 saves in net for the Admirals but suffered the loss. The Ads managed just 17 shots on goal, including two in the second period, as they dropped their seventh straight road contest.
The Admirals now head to Grand Rapids where they wrap-up their three-game roadtrip on Friday night against the Griffins before returning home on Saturday night to host Texas at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
