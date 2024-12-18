Checkers Recall Nicholas Zabaneh from Savannah

December 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







As injuries continue to take a toll, the Checkers have recalled forward Nicholas Zabaneh from Savannah.

Zabaneh, 23, is tied for seventh on the Ghost Pirates in scoring with 15 points (6g, 9a) in 20 games. The rookie forward made his pro debut at the end of last season with the Providence Bruins, scoring a goal in his lone AHL contest.

Prior to turning pro, the Ontario native spent four years at Boston University where he totaled 45 points (17g, 28a) in 121 games while helping the Terriers to a Hockey East title in 2022-23.

The Checkers kicked off a four-game home stand with a shootout win last night against Springfield. They'll face the Thunderbirds again Wednesday night before welcoming Bridgeport to town on Saturday and Sunday.

