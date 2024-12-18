Syracuse Crunch and New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan Partner to Continue Crunch Junior Reporter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan will continue the Crunch Junior Reporter program for the 2024-25 season.

The NY's 529 Direct Plan Crunch Junior Reporter program gives children from the Syracuse area the opportunity to interview Crunch players or coaches throughout the season. The interviews will be featured on the team's social media pages and played in the arena during a Crunch home game.

Parents are encouraged to complete the application on the Crunch website and submit a sample video showcasing why their child should be selected as a NY's 529 Direct Plan Crunch Junior Reporter. From the nominees, five children will be selected to be the NY's 529 Direct Plan Crunch Junior Reporters for the 2024-25 season. Each Junior Reporter will be invited to the Upstate Medical University Arena to interview at least one Crunch player or coach after a scheduled practice.

In addition to the interview experience, each NY's 529 Direct Plan Crunch Junior Reporter will receive four tickets to the first Crunch home game following his or her interview.

The NY's 529 Direct Plan Crunch Junior Reporter is open to New York State residents between five and 10 years old.

