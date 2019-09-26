Stars Fall to Rampage in Preseason Opener

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped the team's opening game of the preseason 4-1 against the San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center tonight. The Stars tied the score in the second period but a strong third period by the Rampage catapulted them to the win.

After the Rampage opened the scoring in the first period, the Stars pushed forward in the second with a strong middle portion. At the halfway point of the game they would be rewarded. Tony Calderone sped into the offensive zone and let a shot fly from the right side. After a pad save from Evan Fitzpatrick, Calderone tracked down the rebound behind the net and fed it into the crease. Zack Andrusiak rushed in to push the puck into the net for his first of the preseason and first since turning pro this summer.

Texas would follow it up with a relentless power play but were unable to find the net again. Fitzpatrick made 10 saves in the game but was substituted in the second intermission for Devin Williams, and earned no-decision.

The opening goal from the Rampage came from Danny Moynihan breaking down the left wing and fed for a partial breakaway. The forward had missed all of last season due to a heart condition that forced him to retire. He opened the scoring nearly 14 minutes into the game.

In the third period, the Rampage took the lead back by converting on a turnover. Jake Christiansen intercepted a breakout pass and quickly turned it across the ice in the offensive zone to Dakota Joshua. His shot from the right circle was stopped by Tomas Sholl but Cam Darcy tracked it down and slammed the puck in from the crease with 12 minutes left to play.

Later in the period, Cameron Moynihan extended the advantage and Evan Polei tacked on an additional empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the game.

Sholl ended his night with 19 saves on 22 shots while Devin Williams took the win with two saves in his one period of work. Texas was empty with two chances on the power play and San Antonio was stopped on their only opportunity in the game.

The Stars return home to H-E-B Center on Friday, Sept. 27. To face the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. for their second and final preseason game.

Texas then opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

