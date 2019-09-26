The Distillery to Host Annual Amerks "Meet the Players" Party Tuesday, October 1

September 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) ... The Rochester Americans announced today that The Distillery, a longtime sponsor of the Amerks, will host its annual Meet the Players Party at the restaurant's Mt. Hope location on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as the Amerks get set to open the 2019-20 American Hockey League season.

Amerks head coach Chris Taylor and the players will be on hand at the event to meet fans and sign autographs. The Distillery will offer food and drink specials throughout the event, such as half price pizzas and select appetizers. The event will also feature a special Happy Hour from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with half-priced bottles of wine, beer specials and 2-for-1 House Margaritas while fans can spin the prize wheel for the chance to win great prizes from the Amerks and Distillery.

Mike Danger and Gene Battaglia, hosts of The Sports Bar radio show on 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester, will broadcast live from the event from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

"The Meet the Players Party has become an annual event that we look forward to every year," said Rob Minter, vice president of business operations for the Amerks. "It's always fun to kick-off the season by spending time with the great hockey fans who support the team each and every year."

The Distillery and the Amerks have teamed up to bring fans the Eats and Seats package again this year, providing Amerks tickets paired with a gift card from The Distillery for a great night out. This popular package, which includes a Best Available ticket and $10 gift card to The Distillery, can be purchased for just $25 at www.amerks.com.

The Distillery is located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester begins its 64th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.